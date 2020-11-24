Left Menu
Carrefour Brasil says it "deeply regrets" death of man at supermarket

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:49 IST
Supermarket chain Carrefour Brasil said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it deeply regretted the death of a Black man beaten by security guards last Thursday at one of its Brazil stores, in its first public notice to investors.

Shares in Carrefour plummeted more than 5% on Monday, erasing 2.16 billion reais ($400 million) in market value.

Carrefour said in the filing that it would donate all the profit that stores nationwide made on Nov. 20 to projects fighting racism, and 25 million reais ($4.6 million) to a fund promoting racial inclusion. ($1 = 5.4150 reais)

