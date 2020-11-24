Left Menu
Development News Edition

One killed, two missing as car falls into canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The rescued woman has been identified as Priya, the circle officer said, adding that they were in their way to Delhi from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand when the car fell into the Ganga canal here On receiving information about the vehicle falling into the canal near Kamheda village within the Purkazi police station limits, police rushed to the spot and rescued Priya.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:14 IST
One killed, two missing as car falls into canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman was killed and two people went missing after a car fell into a canal here on Tuesday, police said. Earlier, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar had said the victims were doctors from AIIMS, Delhi. Later, he said none of them was a doctor

Another woman travelling in the car was rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Arti while those went missing are Praveen and Nitin Kumar. The rescued woman has been identified as Priya, the circle officer said, adding that they were in their way to Delhi from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand when the car fell into the Ganga canal here

On receiving information about the vehicle falling into the canal near Kamheda village within the Purkazi police station limits, police rushed to the spot and rescued Priya. However, Arti lost her life in the incident while Praveen and Nitin Kumar went missing, police said. Priya was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, they added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. New idea for your Santa list Crockery, slippers or trolleys from British AirwaysBritish Airways put crockery, slippers and trolleys from its now retired jumbo jets up for sale on Monday, se...

India has put to use significant scientific calibre in response to COVID-19 pandemic: Vardhan

From development of indigenous vaccines to novel point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic formulations, India has put to use its significant scientific calibre in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tues...

MP: Bike-borne thieves rob man of Rs 18 lakh in Shivpuri

Unidentified motorcycle- borne persons robbed a man of Rs 18 lakh after throwing chilli powder on his face in Kolaras town of Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when Rama Sin...

Ethiopia commission says Tigray youth group killed 600 civilians in Nov 9 attack

A Tigrayan youth group stabbed, strangled, and bludgeoned to death at least 600 civilians with the collusion of local security forces during a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.The Nov....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020