Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar again suspends work at Bidadi facility

“Even after the withdrawal of the lockout by TKM management, only few team members have reported to work as on date, as per their shift schedule and majority of the team members are continuing their illegal strike,” the auto major said in a statement. For the plant operations to run smoothly and effectively, a minimum workforce of 90 per cent in each shift is required and in view of the current situation, it is not viable to carry on with manufacturing activity with such a small number of workmen reporting to work, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:17 IST
Toyota Kirloskar again suspends work at Bidadi facility

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has again suspended operations at its Karnataka –based manufacturing plant after opening it briefly last week. Based on the directions of the Karnataka government, the company's management had decided to lift the lockout at its two plants in Bidadi (near Bengaluru) from November 19. The company had announced to shut operations at the facility on November 10 following worker union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker. “Even after the withdrawal of the lockout by TKM management, only few team members have reported to work as on date, as per their shift schedule and majority of the team members are continuing their illegal strike,” the auto major said in a statement.

For the plant operations to run smoothly and effectively, a minimum workforce of 90 per cent in each shift is required and in view of the current situation, it is not viable to carry on with manufacturing activity with such a small number of workmen reporting to work, it added. Moreover, few members are also instigating the illegal strike and disrespecting other members who want to return to work or those who are already working and taking on additional burden caused by the strike, TKM said.

“Post the withdrawal of lockout by TKM management, every day around 400 to 500 union members are trying to barge into the company forcibly at unscheduled times beyond their designated shifts. Such hostile activities of these team members have created a volatile situation around the factory premises and unsafe conditions for the other employees of the company,” it added. This has led to a lack of congenial and safe atmosphere at the plant, and as a result of which, TKM management is left with no choice but to once again re-institute a lockout at its plant in Bidadi starting November 23, the company said.

“TKM would like to find a quick resolution to this ongoing situation through mutual trust and respect, and with thorough communication with the members. Unfortunately, the same isn't being respected or reciprocated by some members who have been vitiating fundamentally expected behaviour required for seeking an end to this illegal strike. The company intends to initiate necessary actions in accordance with the law,” it added. The company has an installed capacity to produce 3.10 lakh units per annum across its two facilities in Bidadi.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix IndiaAn Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the countrys ruling party objected to scenes in the Net...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Bidens transition team to begin meeting with federal officials executive directorPresident-elect Joe Bidens team will begin meeting with federal government officials to discuss the ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staff member tests positive for COVID-19Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. New idea for your Santa list Crockery, slippers or trolleys from British AirwaysBritish Airways put crockery, slippers and trolleys from its now retired jumbo jets up for sale on Monday, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020