Toyota Kirloskar again suspends work at Bidadi facility

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has again suspended operations at its Karnataka –based manufacturing plant after opening it briefly last week. Based on the directions of the Karnataka government, the company's management had decided to lift the lockout at its two plants in Bidadi (near Bengaluru) from November 19. The company had announced to shut operations at the facility on November 10 following worker union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker. “Even after the withdrawal of the lockout by TKM management, only few team members have reported to work as on date, as per their shift schedule and majority of the team members are continuing their illegal strike,” the auto major said in a statement.

For the plant operations to run smoothly and effectively, a minimum workforce of 90 per cent in each shift is required and in view of the current situation, it is not viable to carry on with manufacturing activity with such a small number of workmen reporting to work, it added. Moreover, few members are also instigating the illegal strike and disrespecting other members who want to return to work or those who are already working and taking on additional burden caused by the strike, TKM said.

“Post the withdrawal of lockout by TKM management, every day around 400 to 500 union members are trying to barge into the company forcibly at unscheduled times beyond their designated shifts. Such hostile activities of these team members have created a volatile situation around the factory premises and unsafe conditions for the other employees of the company,” it added. This has led to a lack of congenial and safe atmosphere at the plant, and as a result of which, TKM management is left with no choice but to once again re-institute a lockout at its plant in Bidadi starting November 23, the company said.

“TKM would like to find a quick resolution to this ongoing situation through mutual trust and respect, and with thorough communication with the members. Unfortunately, the same isn't being respected or reciprocated by some members who have been vitiating fundamentally expected behaviour required for seeking an end to this illegal strike. The company intends to initiate necessary actions in accordance with the law,” it added. The company has an installed capacity to produce 3.10 lakh units per annum across its two facilities in Bidadi.