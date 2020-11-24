Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Glove warns on deliveries after virus outbreak shuts plants

"To minimise the impact on our customers, we are allocating sales orders to unaffected factories and rescheduling deliveries where possible," it said in a statement. Top Glove's shares, which have soared this year as global demand for protective gear has surged in the pandemic, slipped after the government said it would close 28 of the firm's factory buildings in phases to screen and quarantine workers in the Klang area, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Kuala Lumpur.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:57 IST
Top Glove warns on deliveries after virus outbreak shuts plants

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp expects deliveries to be delayed and sales to fall below its forecasts after thousands of positive COVID-19 tests among its workers forced the world's biggest rubber glove maker to shutter some factory operations.

The firm said some deliveries could be delayed by four weeks and new orders could take longer to process, while sales could fall 3% short of its projections for the 2021 financial year. Its shares were down by as much as 7.5% on Tuesday. "To minimise the impact on our customers, we are allocating sales orders to unaffected factories and rescheduling deliveries where possible," it said in a statement.

Top Glove's shares, which have soared this year as global demand for protective gear has surged in the pandemic, slipped after the government said it would close 28 of the firm's factory buildings in phases to screen and quarantine workers in the Klang area, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Kuala Lumpur. The company did not give a breakdown of how many factory sites were affected by the closure of the 28 factory buildings. Top Glove previously said it had shut 16 buildings and reduced capacity at 12 more.

The firm has about 16,000 factory employees and runs 47 factories in Malaysia, Thailand, China and Vietnam, with 36 producing gloves. Its main markets are Europe and North America. Shares in the company, which commands a quarter of the global latex glove market, are still more than four times higher than at the start of the year as the firm has racked up record profits this year amid sky-rocketing demand for its products.

As a nation, Malaysia makes just under two thirds of the world's rubber gloves, the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association said. Hartalega Holdings and Supermax Corp are Malaysia's other two top glovemakers. Malaysia's Health Ministry has reported sharp rises since last week in infections in the Klang area where Top Glove has factories and dormitories.

The ministry said on Tuesday total infections in the Klang cluster reached 4,036 out of 5,777 people screened. It did not specify how many of those were Top Glove workers. The government, battling the nation's largest cluster since the pandemic began, erected barbed wire fences in front of the workers' hostels in the Klang district on Tuesday. Checkpoints were staffed by police and soldiers.

MIDF Research analyst Ng Bei Shan said the closures would reduce Top Glove's production capacity by 50% and a two-week closure could cut net income by 4% in fiscal 2021 if average selling prices were unchanged. But she said tight supply could push prices up. Ng said the closures had not affected the company's orders and was maintaining her earnings estimates for fiscal 2021.

Two other analysts predicted a 2% hit to annual profit. One analyst said Top Glove's main rivals did not have spare capacity to increase supply to meet a shortfall, saying Hartalega and Supermax "are already running at best full utilisation rate."

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compared his team to an orchestra and said on Tuesday that his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring. Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches ...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020