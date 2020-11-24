Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signature Event By Cosmoprof India, A Niche B2B Show For The Beauty Industry, To Be Held On 22-23 February 2021 In Mumbai

Cosmoprof India, the event of the Cosmoprof network, dedicated to the beauty and cosmetics market, announces Signature Event - a b2b trade show for the beauty industry, combining physical and virtual services. The event, organized by BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, will be held on 22-23 February 2021 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, involving both domestic and international Industry players.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:41 IST
Signature Event By Cosmoprof India, A Niche B2B Show For The Beauty Industry, To Be Held On 22-23 February 2021 In Mumbai
The beauty market in India has immense potential, with an increase in consumption of 60 per cent in the last five years.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cosmoprof India, the event of the Cosmoprof network, dedicated to the beauty and cosmetics market, announces Signature Event - a b2b trade show for the beauty industry, combining physical and virtual services. The event, organized by BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, will be held on 22-23 February 2021 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, involving both domestic and international Industry players. This 'phygital' event will be the ideal platform to launch products, engage with brands and suppliers and share ideas that will shape the future of the beauty industry in India, in compliance with health and safety standards. All beauty sectors will be represented, from finished products to supply chain - Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Hair Salon, Nail & Accessories, Natural & Organic, Raw materials & Ingredients, Machinery & Equipment, Packaging, Contract Manufacturing and Private Label.

The Signature Event will be a remarkable business opportunity for buyers, importers, distributors, product manufactures, department stores, retailer and e-tailers, drug chains and concept stores. Together with exhibiting companies, they will enjoy specific digital tools to connect during the show. International stakeholders who will not be able to reach the Sahara Star Hotel will have the opportunity to interact with exhibitors and market experts joining the show floor. Cosmoprof India MyMatch will provide access to live interactions and meetups, while Connect will allow on-site speed date business meetings. During the event, Cosmotalks will offer a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world's beauty leaders, with both online and offline sessions. Thanks to Cosmo Onstage, dynamic product showcases and live demos will complete the program.

To recap what's new in the Indian market, innovative products of all exhibitors will be featured in the Cosmotrends report: a significant analysis of new trends, which will be at the disposal of journalists and buyers. The beauty market in India has immense potential, with an increase in consumption of 60 per cent in the last five years. This makes it a hotbed of competition and opportunity for multinational and homegrown brands. The Signature event will allow operators and companies to get updated on the new market trends, in the wait for the next edition of Cosmoprof India, with all stakeholders gathering finally in Mumbai. For further information, https://cosmoprofindia.com/signature-event

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.The new update fixes the small probability fl...

Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compared his team to an orchestra and said on Tuesday that his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring. Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches ...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020