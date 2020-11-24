Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St poised to jump on Biden transition, rebound hopes

"Today, the market is going to largely focus on the new administration's steps going forward," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York. After weeks of legal challenges by the Trump campaign to overturn the election result, the U.S. federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition told Biden on Monday that he can formally begin the hand-over process.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:44 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St poised to jump on Biden transition, rebound hopes

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and added to hopes of an economic recovery next year. Boeing climbed 3.2% in premarket trade after European regulators gave draft approval to the planemaker's 737 MAX jets, paving the way for a formal flight clearance in January.

Futures linked to the blue-chip Dow jumped 1% in early trading, outperforming Nasdaq 100 futures as investors set up to again rotate out of the technology heavyweights that were seen as safe bets during the recession. "Today, the market is going to largely focus on the new administration's steps going forward," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

After weeks of legal challenges by the Trump campaign to overturn the election result, the U.S. federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition told Biden on Monday that he can formally begin the hand-over process. Sentiment was also boosted on reports that Biden planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, which could shift the focus heavily toward progressive efforts to tackle growing economic inequality.

Shares of Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable automaker, rose 4.6% premarket, putting the company on track to hit $500 billion in market value at the opening bell. By 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 324 points, or 1.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 29.25 points, or 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 52 points, or 0.44%.

Signs that a working COVID-19 vaccine could be available before the end of the year have put the benchmark S&P 500 on course for its best November since 1980 and rekindled demand for cyclical sectors such as industrials and financials after a virus-led crash earlier this year. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, on Monday upgraded U.S. equities to "overweight", turning bullish on quality large-cap technology companies and small cap firms that tend to perform well during a cyclical upswing.

"There are still a lot (of) questions about how the coronavirus is going to affect the economy between now and the time that we get the vaccine distributed to people," Pavlik said. "(But) there is a lot of interest in industrials, basic materials, financials - that's what you are supposed to buy for the text books when the economy is indicating that it's going to enter into a rebound or an expansion cycle."

Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co's shares surged 9.1% after the company beat expectations for quarterly sales as more consumers working from home shopped online. Investor attention will be on consumer confidence data for November due later in the day, although trading volumes are expected to be light in a week shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.The new update fixes the small probability fl...

Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compared his team to an orchestra and said on Tuesday that his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring. Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches ...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020