Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freelance earning in India back to pre-COVID-19 levels: Report

The report is based on an analysis of the data on Flexing It -- a platform for business consultants and highly skilled flexible talent. The median fee earned by freelance consultants dropped by almost 25 per cent between the first and second quarters but started picking up from the third quarter slowly reaching pre-COVID-19 levels, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:50 IST
Freelance earning in India back to pre-COVID-19 levels: Report

The freelance earnings in India increased in the ongoing quarter of this financial year and have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to a report. The report is based on an analysis of the data on Flexing It -- a platform for business consultants and highly skilled flexible talent.

The median fee earned by freelance consultants dropped by almost 25 per cent between the first and second quarters but started picking up from the third quarter slowly reaching pre-COVID-19 levels, it said. The analysis is based on over 3,84,000 fee quotations and benchmarks collected from independent consultants which showed trends in freelance earnings based on skillset, experience levels, gender and industry including professional services, pharma and healthcare, FMCG, education and the development sector.

Further, the report said that in the FMCG industry, consultants were least impacted by the pandemic in terms of fees while in other industries, including professional services, pharmaceuticals and education, there was a decrease of over 20 per cent in the median compensation between the first and second quarter of 2020-21. The impact of the pandemic on fees paid to junior consultants (with less than 5 years of experience) was limited and their earnings were relatively unaffected, it added.

“After the initial decline in the earnings of freelancers as a result of the pandemic, we have now seen a return to pre-COVID-19 levels. As top-tier global talent increasingly chooses freelancing because of the flexibility, autonomy and financial opportunities it offers, large corporates are rapidly recognising and leveraging this talent pool for the agility, quality and specialised skills offered,” Flexing It founder and CEO Chandrika Pasricha said. The report found that the gender pay gap persists in freelance work too with the average income of women lower than that of men by 35 per cent.

However, the compensation of women grows at a relatively higher rate as compared to that of men until 20 years of experience, it stated. Post 20 years of experience, while the average income for men rose by 20 per cent, that of women remained the same, it added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.The new update fixes the small probability fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020