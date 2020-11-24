Left Menu
Development News Edition

OEMs stare at Rs 3.5 lakh cr capex in 7 yrs to meet govt's EV target: Report

However, it seems unlikely that OEMs will be able to incur such significant capital expenditure (capex) as the business environment has been badly hit due to the pandemic and larger OEMs are expected to take the inorganic growth path and acquire smaller, but specialised, players in the EV space, boutique advisory company Brickworks Analytics (BWA) said in the report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:33 IST
OEMs stare at Rs 3.5 lakh cr capex in 7 yrs to meet govt's EV target: Report

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will require a massive capex to the tune of around Rs 3.5 lakh crore for electric vehicles (EVs) in the next five to seven years to meet the government's target of 30 per cent of the total vehicles on road being EVs by 2030, a report said on Tuesday. However, it seems unlikely that OEMs will be able to incur such significant capital expenditure (capex) as the business environment has been badly hit due to the pandemic and larger OEMs are expected to take the inorganic growth path and acquire smaller, but specialised, players in the EV space, boutique advisory company Brickworks Analytics (BWA) said in the report. OEMs currently have a capex of around Rs 25,000 - 30,000 crore per year in terms of enhancing their capacity for model launches and upgradation of existing models, according to BWA. Recently, the auto sector started showing gradual recovery signs after facing disruptions due to the lockdown, which is largely attributed to pent up demand which materialised particularly during the festival season, the report said. However, what's much more worrisome is that the investments have taken a backseat, that too at a time when the government is increasingly supporting the adoption of EVs through various policy initiatives, with the vision of EVs constituting 30 per cent of the overall vehicles on road in India by 2030. The total EV sales, across segments (two-wheelers, passengers vehicles and buses) stood at 1.56 lakh units last fiscal as compared to 1.30 lakh EVs sold in 2018-19, as per the report. According to BWA, to boost the adoption and manufacturing of EVs by creating manufacturing capacities of a global scale and competitiveness, the firms' capex requirements are crucial at the initial stage. Apart from multiple factors such as price, charging infrastructure, mass acceptability and evolving technology, setting-up manufacturing units for EVs is a significant requirement for the EV market, it said. In line with rising customer demand, many auto manufacturing companies have already increased their capital expenditure to widen the scope of proposed EV businesses. However, the current crisis situation might lead them to rethink their proposed capital expenditure, said the report.   As per BWA, OEMs will have to incur capex to the tune of around Rs 3.5 lakh crore exclusively for EVs in the next five to seven years to meet the government's vision. However, it seems unlikely that OEMs will be able to incur such significant capex as the business environment has been badly hit due to the pandemic, it said. Vehicle sales were already at their decadal low when the pandemic hit, and the sector is one of the worst hit during the pandemic as well. The cash accruals of OEMs were badly impacted during FY20 and FY21, and will take more time to return to pre-COVID levels, it said, adding that these two years of continuous slowdown and the subsequent capex already incurred to meet the BS-VI emission norms will restrict firms from committing significant capex towards EVs. However, BWA expects larger OEMs to take the inorganic growth path and acquire smaller, but specialised, players in the EV space, especially in the relatively lower value two-wheeler space, considering that this segment accounts for 80 per cent of the domestic auto sales. The report also said that given the expectation of an about 10 per cent contraction in the domestic economy in full year FY21, demand for EVs is also likely to slow down. Pitching for more government support, BWA said the Centre needs to come up with a scheme similar to the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) in the textile sector to help OEMs upgrade towards EV technology. The amended TUFS envisages interest reimbursement on the loans taken for technology upgradation and provides one-time capital investment subsidy of 10 to 15 per cent on eligible machines for different segments with a subsidy cap. Such a subsidy, if proposed for the automobile sector, will take away some burden from the OEMs and help them achieve the EV vision, it added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm. . DEL79 UP-LD LOVE JIHAD UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a...

Saudi tells U.N. that Houthis to blame for Aramco attack

Saudi Arabia told the U.N. Security Council that Yemens Houthi group were to blame for a missile attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah on Monday, urging the 15-member body to stop the threat to global energy security, ...

Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killi...

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of scheduled tour in 2021

Cricket West Indies CWI on Tuesday confirmed that it will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh this week to conduct a detailed assessment ahead of the scheduled ICC Future Tours Programme FTP tour in January next year. The tour i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020