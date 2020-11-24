UP cabinet proposes naming airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram

UP cabinet proposes naming airport in Ayodhya after Lord RamPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:35 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the UP Government said that the state cabinet cleared the proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya
A decision was taken to bring this proposal for passage in the UP Legislative Assembly, and send it to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.
