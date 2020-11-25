Trump hails Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing record 30,000 mark

Left Menu
In a brief speech, US President Donald Trump congratulated the public on the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a historic record of 30,000 points. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 02:18 IST
In a brief speech, US President Donald Trump congratulated the public on the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a historic record of 30,000 points. “I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We have never broken 30,000 and that is despite everything that has taken place with the pandemic,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

At a hurriedly convened media gathering in the White House press briefing room, Trump spoke for 65 seconds and did not take any question from reporters. Trump said that he is very thrilled with what has happened on the vaccine front for COVID-19 and he has been "absolutely incredible".

“Nothing like that has ever happened medically and I think people are acknowledging that and it's having a big effect, but the stock market has just broken 30,000, never been broken that number that's a sacred number 30,000. Nobody thought they would ever see it,” he said. That is the ninth time since the beginning of 2020 and it's the 48th time that we have broken records during the Trump administration, said the outgoing president.

“I just want to congratulate all of the people within the administration that worked so hard and most importantly I want to congratulate the people of our country because there are no people like you,” Trump said..

