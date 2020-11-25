Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian equity markets at new high, Sensex crosses 44,800

The Indian equity indices hit a fresh high on Wednesday, in line with the recent progress in developing COVID-19 vaccines even as cases rise around the world.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:49 IST
Indian equity markets at new high, Sensex crosses 44,800
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian equity indices hit a fresh high on Wednesday, in line with the recent progress in developing COVID-19 vaccines even as cases rise around the world. The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the record closing highs registered in the previous session.

BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,825.37 points and opened at 44,749.73 points in the trading session. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty opened above 13,100-mark.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- bankex up by 0.38 per cent, metal higher by 0.23 per cent and realty increased by 0.13 per cent. The sectors, which were trading lower were -- consumer discretionary goods and services down by 0.48 per cent, fast-moving consumer goods plummeted by 0.48 per cent and capital goods lower by 0.78 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, ...

Ahmed Patel kept Congress together in difficult times, says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel while saying that he kept the Congress party together during difficult times. He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Co...

Shilpa Shetty shares 'food for thought' as she picks out lemons from kitchen garden

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday treated fans to a glimpse of well-maintained kitchen garden as she picks out lemons, and provides fans food for thought. The Baazigar star posted a short clip on Instagram in which she is seen flaunti...

England soccer star Grealish admits to 2 driving offenses

England soccer player Jack Grealish pleaded guilty to two driving offenses, the first coming in March during lockdown in Britain when a witness said he found the Aston Villa captain slurring his words after crashing his car. Entering pleas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020