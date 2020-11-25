Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 2 cr fine on 7 entities for violating mkt norms while dealing in Zylog Systems' scrip

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine totalling Rs 2 crore on seven entities including promoters and former senior officials of Zylog Systems Ltd for violating several market norms while dealing in the firm's scrip.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:57 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 2 cr fine on 7 entities for violating mkt norms while dealing in Zylog Systems' scrip
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine totalling Rs 2 crore on seven entities including promoters and former senior officials of Zylog Systems Ltd for violating several market norms while dealing in the firm's scrip. Out of the entities facing penalty, Sthithi Insurance Services, Sudarshan Venkataraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam were promoters of Zylog.

Besides, Vekantaraman is the former chairman and chief executive officer, while Sesharathnam was managing director and chief operating officer of the firm and M V Ganesan was its vice president-corporate accounts. Sebi found that certain entities who were found to be person acting in concert, had acquired shares in excess of 5 per cent and 10 per cent. Therefore, in terms of Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers norms, they were required to make a public announcement of an open offer for acquiring shares of Zylog.

However, they failed to do so, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in an order passed on Tuesday. Also, Venkataraman and Sesharathnam created a scheme of dealing in Zylog's shares whereby investors were deceived.

Some of the entities assisted in this scheme by acting on their instructions while some other entities, in whose accounts the trades took place, were participants in the scheme. Their conduct was in violation of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms, Sebi noted.

The officials also made misleading disclosures. During 2012, Zylog was in a financial crisis and was unable to pay principal as well as interest instalments with regard to various loans availed by it.

It had failed to pay the dividend and was also facing issues with regard to salary-related payments. "Despite these issues, Zylog Systems Ltd (ZSL) made the disclosure that it was business as usual, which was a false and misleading disclosure." Sebi said.

In addition, public was misled regarding the actual shares held by the promoters and related party transactions were also not disclosed. Sthithi Insurance Services, Venkataraman and Sesharathnam also did not disclose their pledge related transactions in the scrip of ZSL to BSE and NSE.

Some of the entities had failed to disclose about their off-market transactions on several instances, the probe found. Sebi noted that ZSL had come out with its initial public offering in 2007, and the red herring prospectus (RHP) was signed by P Srikanth and S P Srihari.

They violated market norms by certifying incorrect disclosures of relationships between P Srikanth, S P Srihari, and Srikanth Sripriya and of Srikanth's directorship. P Srikanth was the whole time director of Zylog and Srikanth Sripriya is his wife. S P Srihari is Sripriya's brother and was also global chief financial officer of Zylog.

The name of Twinkle Natural Resources Pvt Ltd was not disclosed in the RHP despite Srikanth being its director. For violating several market norms, the entities are facing fine totalling Rs 2 crore.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Kharagpur innovation hub on AI & ML to translate research to industrially scalable products

IIT Kharagpur has set up a technology innovation hub on artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML to translate academic research to industrially scalable products and processes, a spokesperson said. The institute recently set up a ...

Amaravati land case: Supreme Court stays Andhra Pradesh HC gag order on media

The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the Andhra Pradesh High Courts gag order on media reporting of an FIR registered against a former Advocate General in Amaravati land case. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice...

Congress to hold condolence meetings in Rajasthan to mourn demise of Patel

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold condolence meetings in district party offices on Wednesday to express grief over the death of veteran leader Ahmed Patel. Patel, 71, died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to mu...

Suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Police have arrested eight suspected drug peddlers in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered contraband substance from their possession. During the intervening night of 24 and 25 November, officers at a check point established a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020