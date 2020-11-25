Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyesh Kumar to lead sales vertical at Volkswagen India

Automaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has appointed Priyesh Kumar as the new head of sales vertical with effect from December 1. Kumar currently heads dealer development function in the company. The company has also appointed P Ravichandran, currently head of after sales, as the head of dealer development with effect from December 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST
Priyesh Kumar to lead sales vertical at Volkswagen India

Automaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has appointed Priyesh Kumar as the new head of sales vertical with effect from December 1. Kumar currently heads dealer development function in the company.

The company has also appointed P Ravichandran, currently head of after sales, as the head of dealer development with effect from December 1. Both Kumar and Ravichandran would report in to Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

"At Volkswagen, we strongly believe in nurturing in-house talent and offering newer learning platforms for personal and professional growth," Gupta said in a statement. With Priyesh and Ravichandran leading sales and dealer development function respectively, the company is confident that their expertise will further take brand Volkswagen to much greater heights, he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office

A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said. Reuters pictures from the scene showed police inspecting the estate car at the g...

NERSA invites generation facility owners to apply for registration

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa NERSA has invited generation facility owners, who were previously exempted from the licensing requirement by Schedule II of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 ERA, to apply for registration.On...

Cannot expect athletes to perform every day, need to balance out calendar, says Greg Barclay

Greg Barclay, the newly elected International Cricket Council ICC chairman has said that the cricket calendar needs to be formed in such a manner that athletes safety and fitness are looked after and they are not burnt out. Earlier today, B...

Govt to soon come out with model tenancy law

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Wednesday said the government will soon come out with the model tenancy law, giving a major boost to real estate sector especially rental homes. The ministry had in July 2019 float...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020