Priyesh Kumar to lead sales vertical at Volkswagen India
Automaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has appointed Priyesh Kumar as the new head of sales vertical with effect from December 1. Kumar currently heads dealer development function in the company. The company has also appointed P Ravichandran, currently head of after sales, as the head of dealer development with effect from December 1.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST
Automaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has appointed Priyesh Kumar as the new head of sales vertical with effect from December 1. Kumar currently heads dealer development function in the company.
The company has also appointed P Ravichandran, currently head of after sales, as the head of dealer development with effect from December 1. Both Kumar and Ravichandran would report in to Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
"At Volkswagen, we strongly believe in nurturing in-house talent and offering newer learning platforms for personal and professional growth," Gupta said in a statement. With Priyesh and Ravichandran leading sales and dealer development function respectively, the company is confident that their expertise will further take brand Volkswagen to much greater heights, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brand Head
- Volkswagen Passenger
- Kumar
- Ravichandran
- Priyesh Kumar
- Ashish
- Priyesh
- Gupta
ALSO READ
JD(U)'s Sunil Kumar leads over Pravesh Kumar Mishra of
Bihar Assembly Speaker and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary trails RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni by 230 votes in Sarairanjan
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as NDA maintains lead over Mahagathbandhan in Bihar polls: Sources.
RJD, Congress complain to poll panel, allege Nitish Kumar influencing counting of votes
People of Bihar stamped their approval on welfare policies of Modi govt and work done by Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt: Nadda.