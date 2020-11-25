Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves Rs 6,000 cr infustion in NIIF debt platform

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved equity infusion of Rs 6,000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Cabinet meeting. The proposal to invest Rs 6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced earlier this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:26 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 6,000 cr infustion in NIIF debt platform

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved equity infusion of Rs 6,000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Cabinet meeting.

The proposal to invest Rs 6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced earlier this month. To support the funding of the National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 111 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year had said that about Rs 22,000 crore has already been provided.

This would be towards equity support to infrastructure finance companies such as India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) and a subsidiary of NIIF, the minister had said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chihuly: Creating in the glass bubble

Leslie Chihuly, the wife and business driver behind glass artist Dale Chihuly, believes these are fighting times, especially for artists.If we dont have our paintings and art and music and culture and civility, then what do we have said the...

Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders

Punjab farmers have started assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi against the Centres agriculture-related laws. The Haryana authorities too have deployed security personnel on the roads lead...

3 held in Kerala, 140 kg ganja seized from them

Ernakulam Police have seized around 140 kilograms of Ganja in Kochi, in the Ernakulam district on Wednesday following which three persons were arrested.Police seized Ganja from two places, Angamaly and Perumbavoor.This was seized while bein...

Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office

A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said. Reuters pictures from the scene showed police inspecting the estate car at the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020