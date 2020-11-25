Ace Golfshire receives overwhelming response by clocking 100 percent sales

Left Menu
Realty major Ace Group has announced that its prime residential project 'Ace Golfshire' has been completely sold out. Located at Sector 150, Noida, Ace Golfshire offers 2 and 3 BHK apartments comprising 455 units and it provides great ambience embellished with international specification.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:45 IST
Ace Golfshire. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Realty major Ace Group has announced that its prime residential project 'Ace Golfshire' has been completely sold out. Located at Sector 150, Noida, Ace Golfshire offers 2 and 3 BHK apartments comprising 455 units and it provides great ambience embellished with international specification. Further, Ace Golfshire is situated in Noida's greenest residential locale as the Noida Authority is developing a massive 42-acres Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park at Sector-150 at a great pace. The project offers its residents scenic views of the vast area of beautiful unspoiled greenery presenting soothing and calming environs. While such recuperating natural luxury is hard to find in the entire NCR, Ace Golfshire is also strategically situated in the close proximity to Noida Expressway, metro station, shopping complexes, hospitals and world-renowned education hubs.

"Sticking to our motive has always given us better results. The belief since the starting has been to deliver projects on time without any compromise on the aspect of quality. I am happy to inform everyone that one of my personal favorites Ace Golfshire is successfully sold out. And I take this opportunity to thank all those who have been involved and have made contributions in making Golfshire a huge success for Ace," said Ajay Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Ace Group. It is worth noting that Ace Golfshire was one of the first two projects to be completely delivered in sector 150 Noida thus, giving many residents a chance to come and enjoy the charm and ambience that this locale offers. Though, this kind of success is not new to Ace Group as it has successfully sold out and delivered a series of landmark projects including ACE Golfshire, ACE Platinum, ACE City and ACE Aspire, to name a few among others.

The Group enjoys a strong brand equity with a strong delivery track record in real estate sector. Even at this time when most of the players are keeping away from launching any new project, Ace Group has recently launched limited edition 3-4 BHK ultra luxury towers "X Residences" at its premium residential project Ace Parkway located at Sector 150, Noida. The project Ace Golfshire has a state-of-the-art club laced with all the modern amenities for a high-end lifestyle. Looking at these attractive propositions and most importantly the project's location at Sector-150, Noida which enjoys seamless connectivity due to its extreme closeness with three expressways-Noida Expressway, DND Expressway and Yamuna Expressway-the project has evoked keen interest from homebuyers resulting in quick sales.

The proposed Jewar international airport can also be accessed in just 30 minutes from Sector 150, Noida, hence the location of this project manages to outrun its competitors on a large margin in terms of growth in real estate investment. Apart from its fast-track connectivity, Ace Golfshire enjoys quality social infrastructure as top-notch educational institutions like Shriram Millennium School, Amity University, Galgotia University as well as Gautam Buddha University are located in close proximity to it. Moreover, reputed healthcare facilities like Kailash Hospital, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital as well as Jaypee Multi-Specialty Hospital are also within the vicinity. The location also shares its close proximity to world-class sporting facilities like Buddha Circuit (Formula 1 Track), Golf Courses, and Noida's First-Ever Cricket Stadium.

Ace Golfshire is designed by Padma Bhushan awardee architect Hafeez Contractor. Inspired by the contemporary modern architecture, the immaculate apartments at Ace Golfshire are a fusion of extravagances and courtesies that connect the homebuyers with coziness and relaxation. Crafted to create peace and tranquillity with the green habitat, Ace Golfshire provides a superior and advantageous living space. The project is designed authentically by Integral Design International studio Pvt. Ltd. and famous landscaping consultant Sanju Bose with extensive use of stones such as granite, Dholpur and imported designer Bali panels, which are bright, warm and attractive creating an essence of positivity all around.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

