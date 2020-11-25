Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks touch record high as investors cheer Biden transition, vaccines

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%, with Chinese shares capped by worries about rising debt defaults. EASING THE PAIN Investors bet that forthcoming virus vaccines would help the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, from tourism to energy. Global energy shares have risen almost 34% so far this month, on track for their best month on record as crude prices rally.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:33 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks touch record high as investors cheer Biden transition, vaccines

Global shares on Wednesday hit record highs and were on course for their best month ever, with investors cheering the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident COVID-19 vaccines would soon be ready.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced his foreign policy and national security team, after President Donald Trump cleared the way to prepare for the start of his administration. Reports that Biden planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, potentially easing the passage of a fiscal-stimulus package to counter COVID-19 damage, also cheered markets.

The renewed demand for shares pushed MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks to a record high of 622.12. It was last trading flat, on course for a record monthly gain. The Euro STOXX 600 TOXX> made early gains to near nine-month highs before pulling back 0.3%, with autos and banks weighing.

Futures for the S&P 500 turned lower ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday on Tuesday had cracked 30,000 for the first time. "The world is going to look a lot better this time next year than it does now, and that's what equity markets are reflecting," said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The fact is the outlook has dramatically changed in the last month."

The rally for global stocks is set to continue for at least six months, a Reuters poll forecast on Wednesday. Optimism around vaccine developments and expectations of a recovery in corporate confidence and profitability should also push European stocks to near record highs next year, a separate Reuters survey found.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei rose to a 29-year high, though analysts and fund managers polled by Reuters foresaw a correction in the near term. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%, with Chinese shares capped by worries about rising debt defaults.

EASING THE PAIN Investors bet that forthcoming virus vaccines would help the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, from tourism to energy.

Global energy shares have risen almost 34% so far this month, on track for their best month on record as crude prices rally. Oil prices held near their highest levels since March on the improved global economic outlook. Brent futures were up 1.2% to $48.42 per barrel, touching a high last seen in March.

Risk-on moves played out in bond markets, too. Yields on benchmark euro zone debt rose from record lows, with German Bund yields edged to near their highest levels in almost a week. Yields rise when bond prices fall. U.S. Treasuries were pressured, too, as investors bet any fiscal stimulus package in Washington would bring more debt.

Riskier currencies gained against safe havens, though the under-pressure dollar showed resilience as the morning went on. The Australian dollar moved to its highest since early September, already helped by investors unwinding bets on additional monetary easing.

Against a basket of six currencies, the dollar turned positive, gaining 0.1% at 92.224 after falling 0.4% on Tuesday. The dollar is still expected to fall further as progress on a vaccine and the expected choice of Yellen as the next U.S. Treasury secretary relieved two big uncertainties for investors.

The euro fell against the dollar, and was last down 0.1% at $1.18835. Bitcoin edged up 0.8% to $19,1420, staying within sight of its record peak of $19,666 after notching gains of nearly 40% in November alone.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Claiming to be BJP MLA’s daughter-in-law, woman alleges harassment by him

A 32-year-old woman who had sat on a dharna at the district collectorate here alleging police inaction in lodging a case of harassment against the local BJP MLA, started a hunger strike on Wednesday. Claiming to be a daughter-in-law of BJP ...

World News Roundup: World scrambles for vaccine deals as COVID infections near 60 million; Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Exclusive White House considers lifting European travel restrictions - sourcesThe White House is considering rescinding entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil, B...

Public dealing at Consular Wing of Germany's Indian Embassy suspended amid COVID-19 surge

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and the imposition of COVID-19 related restrictions by the German government, public dealing by the Consular Wing of the Indian Embassy in Berlin has been suspended from Wednesday until further notice. I...

Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

Thousands of Thai protesters called on King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday to cede control of a royal fortune valued in the tens of billions of dollars, the latest in months of demonstrations focused squarely on the monarchy. The proteste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020