Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

The protesters have broken a longstanding taboo by criticising the king, and police summoned many of the best-known protest leaders on Tuesday on charges of insulting the monarchy, which can mean up to 15 years in prison. Protesters demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's biggest bank, in which the king's 23% stake worth over $2.3 billion makes him the largest shareholder.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:53 IST
Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

Thousands of Thai protesters called on King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday to cede control of a royal fortune valued in the tens of billions of dollars, the latest in months of demonstrations focused squarely on the monarchy. The protesters have broken a longstanding taboo by criticising the king, and police summoned many of the best-known protest leaders on Tuesday on charges of insulting the monarchy, which can mean up to 15 years in prison.

Protesters demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's biggest bank, in which the king's 23% stake worth over $2.3 billion makes him the largest shareholder. "The people demand back national assets from the king," read one protest banner.

Police put the number of protesters at 8,000. Parit Chiwarak, among those facing royal insult charges, said: "Millions of families are struggling so how can we give our taxpayers' money to just one family to spend luxuriously?"

The total value of the royal holdings is not made public, but is estimated to be worth more than $30 billion. Wednesday's protest was moved to the SCB headquarters after police built siege barricades of shipping containers and razor wire around the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the royal assets and where the rally had originally been planned.

"The SCB shares should not belong to the king but the finance ministry, so the dividend can be used to develop the country," said Boss, 28, one of the protesters. The shares rose more than 2%, in line with other banks.

The palace has made no comment since the protests began, but when the king was asked about the protesters recently he said they were loved "all the same". Some of the king's critics quoted those words sarcastically after the summonses on charges of insulting the monarchy, which Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had said in June were not being used at the request of the king.

International human rights groups condemned the use of the charges. Police sources said 15 protest leaders faced the charges, which they must acknowledge by the end of the month. Responding to the criticism, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek defended the use of the charges.

Since July, protesters have been calling for the removal of Prayuth, a former junta leader. They accuse him of engineering last year's election to keep hold of power he seized in a 2014 coup. He says the ballot was fair. The protesters seek to make the king more accountable under the constitution as well as the reversal of changes which gave him personal control of some army units and the royal fortune.

Wearing yellow shirts, in the king's colour, hundreds of well-wishers gathered to greet him ahead of an event in Bangkok. "We're here to protect the king. The king is the key to the unity of the people," said Santi Yanothai, 67. (Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Robert Birsel and Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal

A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operat...

Xi finally congratulates Biden; hopes US, China will uphold spirit of non-confrontation

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidential election, expressing hope that the two countries will uphold the spirit of non-confrontation and advance the healthy and stable develop...

A child infected with HIV every 100 seconds, new UN report reveals

Prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations, and in 2019, a little less than half of children worldwide did not have access to life-saving treatment, UNICEF said in a new report...

GST officers arrest alleged mastermind for creating 115 fake firms to avail Rs 50 cr ITC

GST officers in Vadodara have arrested an alleged mastermind who is charged of creating 115 fake firms to avail input tax credit ITC worth Rs 50.24 crore fraudulently by issuing fake invoices, sources said on Wednesday. As part of a natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020