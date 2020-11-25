Left Menu
As per bulk deal data on BSE, Padmashree sold 20 lakh scrips of the private sector lender at an average price of Rs 6.95 apiece. Last week, Banyan Investments had offloaded shares worth Rs 587 crore in Tanla Platforms. On Tuesday, Tanla Platforms closed the counter at Rs 555.9 on BSE, rising 4.98 per cent over the previous close..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:13 IST
Padmashree Inc sells shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Padmashree Inc on Wednesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 1.39 crore in Lakshmi Vilas Bank through an open market transaction. As per bulk deal data on BSE, Padmashree sold 20 lakh scrips of the private sector lender at an average price of Rs 6.95 apiece. This translated into a total deal value of Rs 1.39 crore.

Shares of the lender ended at Rs 7.65 on BSE, up 4.79 per cent. As per another transaction, Banyan Investments sold shares worth Rs 87.55 crore in Tanla Platforms.

It sold 16.7 lakh shares at Rs 524.3 per scrip. Banyan Investments is a public shareholder of Tanla Platforms and held 16.17 per cent stake in the firm, shareholding data of Tanla Platforms for September 2020 quarter showed.

Through separate transactions, Vantage Equity Fund and Massachusetts Institute of Technology picked up 6.58 lakh shares and 9.85 lakh scrips of the firm at same price, respectively. Last week, Banyan Investments had offloaded shares worth Rs 587 crore in Tanla Platforms.

On Tuesday, Tanla Platforms closed the counter at Rs 555.9 on BSE, rising 4.98 per cent over the previous close..

