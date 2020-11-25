Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siemens net marginally down at Rs 333 cr; says green shoots visible

Revenue fell 9.2 per cent to Rs 3,422 crore for the quarter, while new orders grew 8.7 per cent to Rs 3,220 crore. However, the management led by managing director and chief executive Sunil Mathur guided towards better days as more areas of the economy come out of the lockdown restrictions and government orders, a key component of its business, begin to flow into the system.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:46 IST
Siemens net marginally down at Rs 333 cr; says green shoots visible

German technology major Siemens on Wednesday reported a marginal 4.7 per cent fall in net income to Rs 333 crore for the September quarter, due to the lockdown that led to underutilisation and resultant loss of Rs 285 crore. The company follows an October-September financial year and reported a dip in revenue and profit for the full year to September.

Income slipped to Rs 10,179 crore from Rs 13,394 crore, pulling down net income to Rs 765 crore from Rs 1,068. Revenue fell 9.2 per cent to Rs 3,422 crore for the quarter, while new orders grew 8.7 per cent to Rs 3,220 crore.

However, the management led by managing director and chief executive Sunil Mathur guided towards better days as more areas of the economy come out of the lockdown restrictions and government orders, a key component of its business, begin to flow into the system. Also, there is a steady increase in orders from the private sector. It has a strong order backlog of over one year's revenue, partially on account of the lockdown, which resulted in lower revenue. The profit was impacted due to expenses incurred during the lockdown period, amounting to Rs 285 crore.

However, its profit from operations improved from 10 per cent to 11.4 per cent of revenue for the quarter, indicating better margins. "A major part of the year was impacted due to the pandemic. Effectively we lost a quarter of our business. But we managed to close the year better than expected on the bank of many orders from the state government for drinking water and sanitation as well power transmission orders," Mathur told PTI over a call.

He said they will continue to focus on energy, industry, infrastructure and mobility businesses, apart from a new emerging business of data centres, as the lockdown still persists. "We have been getting many enquiries from data centre managers. Going forward, we will extend our focus into this area as well, as energy management and energy efficiency at data centres are very specialised jobs and we are very good at that," he said.

He also expected increased interest in technological and digitalisation solutions across all its businesses, especially in ensuring reliable energy supply and solutions, as homes have become offices since March and which may continue to be so unless an effective vaccine is found. The company also recommended Rs 7 dividend per equity share for the quarter to September.

One of the major orders it completed during the quarter was the Atal Tunnel or the Rohtang Pass tunnel where it had done the entire automation and electrical fittings. On when does he expect the economy to normalise, Mathur said a vaccine holds the key and yet the new normal will be very different from the past normal.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global push to end domestic violence, worse amid COVID-19

With domestic violence on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, activists are holding protests Wednesday from France to Turkey and world dignitaries are trying to find ways to protect millions of women killed or abused every year by their...

10 train passengers test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai

Ten out of the nearly 10,000 train passengers, who were screened at the railway stations located within the BMC limits on Wednesday, tested COVID-19 positive, civic officials said. Of the 10 passengers, the highest number of five tested pos...

Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms

An explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, the ships manager said on Wednesday, in an attack confirmed by Saudi Arabia. In a statement published by state media, th...

New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the goal of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government. The aim of the new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020