Left Menu
Development News Edition

ResellerClub offers Black Friday Deals of up to 60% off on Web Hosting & Domains

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products, announces discounts on web hosting and servers as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:22 IST
ResellerClub offers Black Friday Deals of up to 60% off on Web Hosting & Domains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products, announces discounts on web hosting and servers as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. After an overwhelming response last year, ResellerClub has brought back the sale for its customers this year. The sale is now live with details of the discounts below: • Up to 50% off on Reseller Hosting • Up to 30% off on Dedicated Servers SSD • Up to 60% off on other Hosting (Shared, Cloud, VPS, Dedicated Servers HDD) Popular domain extensions .BIZ, .CO, .XYZ are also on discount along with email hosting and addons. Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Sr. Vice-President and General Manager of Endurance International Group (APAC) said, "2020 has been a challenging year and many businesses have been forced to move online. With businesses going digital, the benefits are multifold - easy access for customers, greater reach with the Internet, secure and safe monetary transactions, effective and targeted marketing and much more! With our Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales this year, we want to enable businesses to get online and build towards a bright future on the Internet! We're offering up to 60% off on web hosting and domains. We hope customers make the most of the sale!" This year, ResellerClub has focused on upgrading their product suite with the latest technology. The most recent upgrade has been the launch of Block storage on their VPS product for greater flexibility and high performance. Another noteworthy upgrade has been the Solid State Drive (SSD) variants of Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting and VPS, now available on the ResellerClub platform. As part of the Black Friday deals, ResellerClub is offering the advantage of better discounts for longer tenures on these products. The sale started as Black Friday on 25th November and will end on 2nd December, culminating into Cyber Monday. To know more about the sale, visit www.resellerclub.com About ResellerClub ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com. Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disney to layoff about 32,000 workers in first half of 2021

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would layoff 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The layoff...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Countries around the world agonised over new coronavirus curbs ahead of Christmas and other holidays as global infections crossed 60 million and U.S. officials pleaded with Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For...

Americans risk travelling over Thanksgiving despite warnings

Millions of Americans took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to member...

Cambodia court defers opposition treason trial to next year

A Cambodian court convened on Thursday for the treason trial of more than 100 opposition figures and then deferred proceedings until next year, delaying a case widely condemned as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to decimate his polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020