Maha: Tourism stakeholders to hold online protest on Friday

Tourism industry stakeholders in Aurangabad have decided to hold an online protest on Friday over their demand for reopening tourist spots and monuments in the Maharashtra district. Monuments have been closed since March this year following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Representatives of 10 associations here will make a video of their protest messages and post it on social media platforms on Friday, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation president Jaswant Singh told PTI. Travel agents, representatives of hotels and restaurants, tourist guides, shopkeepers and handicraft workers will come together for the protest, Singh said.

Earlier, various associations here had demanded reopening of monuments to help those involved in tourism business sustain their livelihood. The Aurangabad circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had also written to the state government for reopening monuments here.