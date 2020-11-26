Maha: Tourism stakeholders to hold online protest on Friday

Left Menu
Tourism industry stakeholders in Aurangabad have decided to hold an online protest on Friday over their demand for reopening tourist spots and monuments in the Maharashtra district. Travel agents, representatives of hotels and restaurants, tourist guides, shopkeepers and handicraft workers will come together for the protest, Singh said. Earlier, various associations here had demanded reopening of monuments to help those involved in tourism business sustain their livelihood.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:52 IST
