Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Sunak says public finances are on "unsustainable" path

"Once we get through this and we have more certainty about the economic outlook, we'll need to look at how we can make sure we have a strong set of public finances," he added on Thursday. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, speaking to a BBC local radio station, said Sunak was taking the right approach by spreading the financial cost of the pandemic over many years.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:02 IST
UK's Sunak says public finances are on "unsustainable" path
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that record public borrowing is not forecast to fall fast enough to be sustainable, the closest he has come to acknowledging that taxes will need to rise once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"(There are) record peacetime highs in borrowing and debt, and the forecasts that were set out yesterday show us on a path where that continues to be at a very elevated level, so that's not a sustainable position," Sunak told the BBC. Sunak declined to commit specifically to tax rises, saying any decision would need to wait for his annual budget statement due early next year.

Previously he has said that hard choices would need to be made on the public finances after the pandemic, which has killed more than 55,000 people in Britain and led to the biggest collapse in economic activity in more than 300 years. "Once we get through this and we have more certainty about the economic outlook, we'll need to look at how we can make sure we have a strong set of public finances," he added on Thursday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, speaking to a BBC local radio station, said Sunak was taking the right approach by spreading the financial cost of the pandemic over many years. Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility forecast on Wednesday that the budget deficit would hit its highest since World War Two at 19.0% of gross domestic product this year, before falling to 7.4% in 2021/22 and then bottoming out at around 4% of GDP - above pre-pandemic levels.

Britain's government would need to find 29 billion pounds - just over 1% of GDP - to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues by the end of the forecast period, it said. The Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank said the new plans also implied cuts to some public services other than healthcare which could prove hard to implement, after spending in these areas fell by a fifth in real terms during the 2010s.

"This may not quite be a return to austerity, but for some public services it may not feel much different," IFS director Paul Johnson said. The OBR said the headline measure of public debt would begin to fall as a share of GDP from 2024/25, but a lower, underlying measure of debt - which excludes temporary lending by the Bank of England - is forecast to keep rising.

Record-low interest rates made the high level of debt affordable, and spending on debt interest is due to fall to a record low share of public spending, despite the surge in borrowing, the OBR forecast. But Britain was becoming more vulnerable to any unexpected rise in global interest rates, the forecasting body warned.

"If those change significantly over time and move up, that would cost us more money and that's something that would obviously be difficult," Sunak told radio station LBC. (Additional reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Estelle Shirbon)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Chalo march: Punjab farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday in their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. At the Shambhu border, the Ha...

Honey FPO Programme of NAFED inaugurated by Narendra Singh Tomar

The Honey FPO Programme of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited. NAFED was inaugurated by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on 26th November 2020. The inauguration progr...

EU drugs watchdog expects first application for COVID-19 vaccine in days

Europes drugs watchdog said on Thursday it expects to receive the first application for conditional marketing approval for a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, the latest step towards making a shot available outside the United States.The ...

DDC polls: SEC directs for setting up of special booths for migrants in Jammu, Udhampur

State Election Commissioner SEC K K Sharma on Wednesday directed for setting up of special polling booths for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu and Udhampur so that they can effectively exercise their right to vote in the ensuing DDC elections W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020