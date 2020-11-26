Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Hemen Joshi

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/Digpu): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Men's Day on 19th of November 2020. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Men Leaders to look Upto 2020" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Dana Stoner-Blech once said, "Starting from scratch is often the best thing for a bright future." Founder of Vrajansh Smart Spaces LLP, Hemen Joshi, is a precedent of starting from scratch to build a bright future. As daring as it sounds, it is true. Not born in an entrepreneurial family, Hemen decided to create a future of his dreams. Being from a family that learned to survive, he knew he wanted to change things, and he did. Coming from a non-business background, Hemen's take on a non-dominant leadership style is commendable. His life is an experiment, and he wants to be an experimental leader too who sets an example. Evidently, he has! Hemen disagrees with the notion that a leader is all about luxury, name, or fame. He found success the hard way and believes that a leader who doesn't have space for creating confidence, trust, loyalty, and social security isn't worthy of that position. "Every person who can take responsibility is fit to be a leader," Hemen declares.

Hemen Joshi has a very simple take on success. "Destiny and hard-work walk hand in hand. Our game-changing skills don't make our future. Our qualities and destiny paint our way to success." If every ambitious leader thinks in this manner, then destiny is sure to attract all the luck needed. As a firm believer in the equal role of destiny and efforts, Hemen never allows negativities to take control of his temperament. He accepts that rejection is something that everyone has to drink like bitter medicine. But as for him, the strength to overcome rejections, and the anger, disappointment, mood swings, frustrations, and anxiety that comes with them isn't a skill one can acquire. "It needs to come from within you," he inspires. Hemen finds that his heart and soul are equipped with enough positivity to power through such situations without a fuss.

Hemen's best quality is his ability to think with balance. Neither does he feel that the youth lacks the skills of becoming a good leader, nor does he think that they don't have it in them. In his view, some young entrepreneurs use education, their technical knowledge, adaptability, and focus to mark their place in the competitive market. On the other hand, he agrees that a group of them allow distractions to ruin the future they could otherwise have. The very grounded Hemen doesn't leave out warmth and feelings from his professional life. While he considers deadlines a significant way to measure a person's strength, he doesn't believe in unachievable targets. Sometimes, some projects do require one to overwork for a small phase in life, but Hemen believes that a leader can re-energize them with the right words, some warmth, and the feeling of togetherness. He elucidates how sharing what the employee is worth encourages them to stick by in good and bad times.

In the future, Hemen Joshi wishes to expand the way he visualizes the real estate market. With the world shifting to online methods of working, he trusts that there is a better scope for every industry if one understands the right strategies. "I don't want to create a branded land, but want a place in every customer's heart." His passion journey is also visible on www.passionvista.com and to know more email us at info@passionvista.com Patrolling walls to optimize groundwater level, using state-of-the-art machinery to avoid pollution, and the use of solar panels to reduce the consumption of electricity are some ways in which Hemen Joshi contributes towards the environment.

