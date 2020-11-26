Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top brands compensate garment workers in Thailand after wages expose

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Garment workers in Thailand who were illegally underpaid while making products for major brands are set to receive compensation worth about 3 million baht ($99,000) from the factory owner and companies such as Starbucks and Walt Disney Co. A Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation in September 2019 found dozens of migrants from Myanmar working at several factories in the western region of Mae Sot were paid less than the daily minimum wage of 310 Thai baht ($10.15).

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:10 IST
Top brands compensate garment workers in Thailand after wages expose
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Garment workers in Thailand who were illegally underpaid while making products for major brands are set to receive compensation worth about 3 million baht ($99,000) from the factory owner and companies such as Starbucks and Walt Disney Co.

A Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation in September 2019 found dozens of migrants from Myanmar working at several factories in the western region of Mae Sot were paid less than the daily minimum wage of 310 Thai baht ($10.15). A group of 26 workers at one of the factories raided last year by officials sued the owner - Kanlayanee Ruengrit - in August for failing to pay the 3.5 million baht owed to them.

The workers agreed a settlement this month worth 1 million baht, said Jirarat Moonsiri, a lawyer from the Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF) who represented the migrants. Kanlayanee - who closed her business following the raid - could not be reached for comment.

"It was clear this was the maximum amount the owner could offer, which is why the workers agreed to accept," said Jirarat. Interviews with workers by NGOs found that they were making goods for companies from Universal Studios to Britain's largest supermarket Tesco. The brands said her factory had been subcontracted by their suppliers or partners without permission.

Disney, Starbucks and Tesco this week confirmed the workers would receive compensation - either directly or via the brands' suppliers which sourced from Kanlayanee's factory. "The case shows that at the end of the day, brands are not able to deny their responsibility (for workers)," said Suchart Trakoonhutip, a coordinator at MAP Foundation, which has supported the workers and been in discussion with the companies.

Located 500 km (310 miles) from the capital Bangkok, Mae Sot is the main entry point into western Thailand and a trade hub home to about 430 factories and at least 44,500 workers - mainly migrants seeking to make money to send back to their families. Last year, labour ministry official Somboon Trisilanun said Mae Sot - which is part of a special economic zone (SEZ)- was a "black hole" as many factories there were difficult to inspect.

HRDF and MAP Foundation estimate less than a dozen factories paid minimum wage based on research and interviews in the area. BRANDS TAKE ACTION

Tesco this month sent 736,000 baht to the group of workers, and gave another 1.1 million baht to MAP Foundation to support migrants in Mae Sot, according to the NGO. The retailer said it had made two payments but did not confirm the sums involved. Starbucks said its local business partner was in the process of paying 600,000 baht to the workers, while Disney said the company sourcing Disney-branded products from Kanlayanee's factory had committed to giving the same amount in compensation.

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, which owns Universal Studios, said its supplier - Pong InTouch - must support the workers or face termination. Pong InTouch declined to comment. Ilona Kelly, a coordinator at the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) - a global pressure group - said the money was "life-changing" for the workers but that their struggle for compensation could have been resolved last year.

"If brands took responsibility for their supply chains, these 26 workers would not have faced such extreme hardship as they fought for their rights," said Kelly. "It will be a true victory once the workers receive the full amount owed to them. Several workers said previously that Kanlayanee circulated their details after the raid with their names and photos put on blacklists outside some factories so they were refused jobs.

One of the workers said his share of the settlement from Kanlayanee - 28,000 baht - was not enough to clear the loans he had taken out due to being unemployed and unable to find a job. "I am not content with the money that I received because it is less than what I should actually be receiving," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone on condition of anonymity.

"If the brands help provide the payment so that we may receive 100% of the money ... then I would be happy."

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa's Ramaphosa faces no-confidence vote after request by small party

The speaker of South Africas lower house of parliament has authorised a vote on a motion of no-confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, a parliamentary official said on Thursday.The request for the vote was made by a small political party, ...

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's former prime minister, dies of virus

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudans last democratically elected prime minister and leader of the countrys largest political party, has died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his party said. He was 84. Al-Mahdi was taken to Abu Dhabi...

India gifts 2,000 vials of Remdesivir, Covid-19 related assistance to Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of ongoing support to Nepal, while also providing COVID-related assistance, including essential medicines, ventilators, test kits and P...

Norway wealth fund chief has COVID-19, central bank governor quarantined

The chief executive of Norways 1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he said on Thursday, forcing colleagues including the central bank governor into quarantine. Nicolai Tangen said his COVID-19 test, taken on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020