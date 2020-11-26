Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS founder FC Kohli passes away at 96

Father of Indian software industry and the first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Faqir Chand Kohli, passed away on Thursday. He was 96 years old, TCS confirmed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:18 IST
TCS founder FC Kohli passes away at 96
Tata Consultancy Services' tweet. Image Credit: ANI

Father of Indian software industry and the first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Faqir Chand Kohli, passed away on Thursday. He was 96 years old, TCS confirmed. In 2002 Kohli was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian software industry.

He was the pioneer of the country's 'Technology Revolution' and helped India country build its $100 billion IT industry. Born on March 19, 1924 in Peshwar, he did his BA and B.SC from the Government College for Men in Lahore under Punjab University. Later he went to Queen's University in Canada and completed B.Sc (Hons) in Electrical Engineering in 1948. He also did his MS in Mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950.

Kohli returned to India in 1951 and joined Tata Electric Companies and rose to become its Director in 1970. During this tenure he was responsible for the use of digital computers for power system design and control. In September 1969, Kohli became the general manager of TCS. In 1994, he became deputy chairman of the company and the rest is history. In 1991 he actively worked to bring IBM to India as part of Tata-IBM.

He retired in 1999 at the age of 75. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four courts designated as special courts for trial of pending cases against politicians: Odisha govt

The state government on Thursday informed the Orissa High Court that at least four courts have already been designated as special courts with requisite infrastructure for trial of pending cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs. In an...

One held in connection with MNS leader's killing in Thane

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of an MNS leader in Rabodi area here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The Thane city polices crime branch on Wednesday apprehended Sahid Layak Shaikh for his alleged...

BJP resorting to cheap drama for publicity: Bengal minister

Countering BJPs agitation over alleged delay in construction of Majerhat bridge, the ruling TMC on Thursday took out a procession, claiming that the saffron party was resorting to cheap drama to get publicity. A portion of Majherhat bridge ...

I stand by farmers' struggle, BJP trying to bulldoze their rights : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the police action on farmers in Haryana and said the BJP has snatched their livelihood and is trying to curb their rights. She slammed the saffron party for vitiating the atmo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020