UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staffReuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:34 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.
"The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff," a statement from Johnson's office said. "Dan will begin work at No10 on December 7."
