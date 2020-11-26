Left Menu
UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:34 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff," a statement from Johnson's office said. "Dan will begin work at No10 on December 7."

