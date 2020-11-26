COVID-19: No plan of day-time curfew, lockdown in Guj, says CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said there are no plans to impose any day- time curfew or lockdown in Gujarat or some of its cities as claimed by some social media users. At present, night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am is going on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

"Rumours are being circulated on social media. At present, there are no plans to impose any day-time curfew or lockdown. We will take a decision regarding it at an appropriate time," Rupani told reporters in the state capital. "At present, the coronavirus situation is under control in Gujarat," he said.