India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said digital infrastructure has become indispensable to the functioning of society and India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025. India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:03 IST
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said digital infrastructure has become indispensable to the functioning of society and India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025. Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body FICCI, Kant said the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an impetus to the ever-expanding digital infrastructure.

"Digital infrastructure has become indispensable to the functioning of society... India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025," he said. He added that digital infrastructure has emerged as more significant infrastructure as compared to traditional infrastructure necessities such as power and road. It is crucial for India to augment digital infrastructure to utilise frontier technology in economic development, Kant said.

The digital is the future, Kant said adding that if India wants to improve the social sector or health sector then going digital is critical. The Niti Aayog CEO pointed out that the global electronics market is estimated to be worth USD 2 trillion, and India's share in global electronics market has grown from 1.3 per cent in 2012 to 3 per cent in 2018.

"It is still considered to be miniscule. So, the government came up with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the electronics industry," he said. Kant also said it is critical for the industry to utilise those schemes and contribute to the overall ecosystem.

Stating that India has been rising in the Global Innovation Index (GII), he said there is an immediate need to develop a local supply chain..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

