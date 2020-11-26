Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Reason to believe effective vaccine for general public in India to be available by Apr 2021'

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Thursday said there is a "reason to believe" that an "effective vaccine" to prevent COVID-19 may be available by April next year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:54 IST
'Reason to believe effective vaccine for general public in India to be available by Apr 2021'

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Thursday said there is a "reason to believe" that an "effective vaccine" to prevent COVID-19 may be available by April next year. "There is a reason to believe that an effective vaccine may be available to the general public in India by April 2021," Khara said.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India. "The only prudent thing to do for businesses is to ensure that they are prepared to handle the volatility," he advised.

Massive efforts are being undertaken by the governments both at the Centre and states to ensure vaccine distribution, as trials of multiple candidates including Oxford University and AstraZeneca progress on. The Oxford vaccine is being risk manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), in order to be widely available to people in large quantities as and when the regulator passes it.

SII on Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian trials are progressing smoothly with strict adherence to all protocols. Khara said the Indian rupee has been a surprise beneficiary of COVID-19 spread, especially after the initial depreciation witnessed in March 2020, mainly as central banks pumped liquidity into their markets which started chasing returns.

He appreciated the role played by the Reserve Bank of India during this period through its efforts to contain volatility and added that we would have seen much larger moves in the Indian forex market otherwise..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Sylla's late strike for NorthEast United deny Kerala full points

Substitute Idrissa Sylla found a goal out of nowhere in the dying minutes of the game against Kerela Blasters on Thursday to help NorthEast United end the match at 2-2 in the ongoing Indian Super League ISL at the GMC Stadium. Goals from Se...

Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers without further delay

Jaipur, Nov 26 PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers protesting against three new agriculture-related laws. He alleged that due to the anti-people policies of the NDA g...

Cyclone Nivar brings torrential rains to AP, one dead

Eds Updates with fresh inputs Amaravati, Nov 26 PTI Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, under the influence of severe cyclone Nivar, ranging from 6 cm to 30 cm wrecked havoc to crops in thousands of acres in several districts of Andhra ...

Thousands protest in Nepal against Pakistan's role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Thousands of people in Nepal took to the streets to protest against Pakistans role in perpetrating the 2611 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. People staged demonstrations across the country with banners, and roadblocks were also held in several pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020