Pak joins Digital Cooperation Organisation to promote digital cooperation in various fields

Other countries that have been invited to join as founding members include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE. "The Organisation was launched at a virtual event today, hosted by H.E. Mr. Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia," Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:33 IST
Pak joins Digital Cooperation Organisation to promote digital cooperation in various fields

Pakistan on Thursday joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), established under the initiative of Saudi Arabia, to promote digital cooperation in various fields, including health, education, science and security. Pakistan joined the DCO as a founding member. Other countries that have been invited to join as founding members include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE.

“The Organisation was launched at a virtual event today, hosted by H.E. Mr. Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia,” Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated in the event, he said. Lauding the far-sighted initiative of the Saudi Minister Al-Swaha, Qureshi noted that at a time when the digital economy is estimated to be worth over USD 11 trillion and is set to expand further in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of DCO would cater to the growing need of international cooperation and collaboration in the digital domain.

The DCO would offer a platform to promote the global digital agenda in science, health, education, commercial, social, agriculture, investment and security sectors. Digital diplomacy has been a core component of the foreign minister's Public Diplomacy Initiative, said the FO.

It also said that the foreign minister chairs a dedicated Digital Diplomacy working group comprising some of Pakistan’s brightest IT experts, to bring innovation and enhance Pakistan’s digital diplomacy footprint..

