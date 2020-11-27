Left Menu
Farmers' protest leads to traffic snarls in Delhi

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on key roads in the city on Friday after the Delhi Police closed several border points with Haryana in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan borders were closed for traffic movement due to the demonstration and commuters were asked to take an alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:11 IST
Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on key roads in the city on Friday after the Delhi Police closed several border points with Haryana in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan borders were closed for traffic movement due to the demonstration and commuters were asked to take an alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police said. "Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movement by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee," it tweeted.

They asked people to "totally avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Grand Trunk Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border" as the traffic was "very very heavy in this area". Heightened checking near the Dhaula Kuan police post led to obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan.

Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had announced they will go to Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa. They have been demanding the central government to repeal the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders.

The Delhi Police had Wednesday refused permission to farmers' organisations to protest in Delhi on Thursday and Friday. In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, heavy police deployment has been made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Faridabad border, Kalindi Kunj border and Singhu border.

While paramilitary personnel have also been deployed on Delhi-Gurgaon border, five sand-laden trucks and three water cannons have also been stationed at the Singhu Border to stop tractors being driven by the protesters.

