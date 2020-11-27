Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end higher to post weekly gains on upbeat data

China stocks rose on Friday to post weekly gains, as upbeat profits from industrial firms pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:56 IST
China stocks end higher to post weekly gains on upbeat data

China stocks rose on Friday to post weekly gains, as upbeat profits from industrial firms pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,980.77, a touch below the over five-year high of 5,029.65 hit on Monday, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.1% to 3,408.31.

** For the week, CSI300 gained 0.8%, while SSEC added 0.9%. ** October profits at Chinese industrial firms rose 28.2% to 642.91 billion yuan ($97.79 billion) compared with a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, pointing to a steady recovery in the manufacturing sector after it was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

** China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in November, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. ** For 2021, China's real GDP growth is forecast to grow by 8.2% y/y, Wendy Liu, head of China Strategy at UBS Global Research, wrote in a report.

** UBS has set a target of 5,450 and 6,300 at end-2021 and end-2022, respectively, for the blue-chip CSI300 index, adding mainland households could raise exposure to onshore equities in the next two years. ** Though analysts said bond defaults and Sino-U.S. tensions would continue to weigh on the market.

** The Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology, according to a draft copy of the list seen by Reuters. ** There is still some lingering concern about the recent surprise SOE bond defaults, while the U.S. list could impact investor sentiment negatively if published, Morgan Stanley analysts noted in a report.

** A spurt of missed debt repayments by three Chinese state-owned firms - a coal miner, a chipmaker and an automobile company - has shaken local markets and heightened speculation that a campaign to wean the economy off heavy credit is back.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finch, Smith hit tons in Australian top order fury

Skipper Aaron Finch and his predecessor Steve Smith struck confident yet contrasting hundreds on a flat track to lead hosts Australia to a commanding 374 for six against a listless India in the first One-day International, here on Friday. O...

World Bank takes initiative to boost Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 recovery

The World Banks new Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, completed his first visit to Sri Lanka today. The purpose of this visit was to meet key policymakers and understand the countrys development priori...

SC takes cognizance of fire incident at COVID hospital in Rajkot

The Supreme Court Friday took cognizance of the fire incident in a COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot in which several patients have died and sought report from Gujarat government on the issue. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Cen...

Hitachi ABB Power, Ashok Leyland, IIT-Madras team up for e-mobility pilot

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M on Friday announced a partnership for an e-mobility pilot. The tripartite partnership will run an electric bus e-bus pilot to support sustai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020