Farmers allowed entry into Delhi, claims Pb farm bodies

Farmers allowed entry into Delhi, claims Pb farm bodiesPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:21 IST
Punjab farmers' bodies protesting against the Centre's farm laws on Friday claimed that the Union government has allowed them entry into Delhi with a permission to hold their agitation at the Burari ground
"We have been allowed safe passage to Delhi," claimed Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal
He said that officials of the Union home ministry had allowed them a place at Burari in Delhi to hold agitation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Darshan Pal
- Krantikari Kisan Union
- Burari
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank narrows net loss at Rs 401 cr in Q2 FY21
Punjab farmer orgs to hold talks with Centre, take up issue of agri laws, goods train services
Punjab govt releases Rs 405 crore for various schemes, projects
Man, son killed as bus hits scooter in Punjab
Punjab reports 738 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths