Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as COO, HR head

"Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change," Munjal said. His experience will be highly beneficial as the company looks to further consolidate its market leadership across continents, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:54 IST
Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as COO, HR head

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, with the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer. Clarke will join the company with effect from January 1, 2021 and report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the company has approved the appointment, it added. "Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change," Munjal said.

His experience will be highly beneficial as the company looks to further consolidate its market leadership across continents, he added. "We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry leading processes and operations. Mike will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the talent agenda at Hero MotoCorp," Munjal noted.

Clarke's appointment comes close on the heels of recent strengthening of the leadership team at Hero MotoCorp. As part of this process, the company had earlier announced assigning the role of Head of Strategy to Malo Le Masson and expanded the role of Ravi Pisipaty as the Head of Plant Operations. Besides, Sanjay Bhan has returned to the company as the Head of Global Business to play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of the company in the international markets.

Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, has been appointed as the Chief Quality Officer, while Ashutosh Varma has been elevated to the role of Head of National Sales. Clarke has more than 25 years of global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK. He has worked in leadership roles in various companies such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

The European Union said Friday that another week of talks with Britain on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress. Its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is heading to London for ever-more pressing weekend negotiations to avoid ch...

France, UN to host new Lebanon aid conference amid deadlock

France and the UN will host a new conference next week about aid to Beirut after its devastating port explosion in August, amid political deadlock and a worsening economic crisis in Lebanon, the French presidency said Friday. Thousands of L...

States have to rise above politics & take strict measures to contain COVID-19 surge, says SC

The Supreme Court Friday said states have to rise above the politics and harsh measures were required to be taken to contain the surge of COVID-19 as things have gone from bad to worse. The apex court also said there are policies, guideline...

Finance Minister tells CPSEs to put more efforts to achieve the target of 75 per cent CAPEX by Q3

In financial year FY 2020-21, against the capital expenditure CAPEX target of Rs 61,483 crore for 10 Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs belonging to Ministries of Power, Mines and Department of Atomic Energy, the achievement was Rs Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020