Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' protest leads to traffic snarls in Delhi

The police asked people to “totally avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Grand Trunk Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border” as the traffic was “very very heavy in this area”. Heightened checking near the Dhaula Kuan police post led to obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:34 IST
Farmers' protest leads to traffic snarls in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on key roads after Delhi Police closed several border points with Haryana in view of the protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march on Friday. Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan borders were closed for traffic movement due to the demonstration and the commuters were asked to take an alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movement by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee," it tweeted. The police asked people to "totally avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Grand Trunk Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border" as the traffic was "very very heavy in this area".

Heightened checking near the Dhaula Kuan police post led to obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan. "Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh due to checking by local police at Ordnance Depot. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police tweeted. Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had announced they will go to Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa -- to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

They have been demanding the central government to repeal the contentious laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. Delhi Police had Wednesday refused permission to farmers' organisations to protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27.

In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, heavy police deployment has been made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Faridabad border, Kalindi Kunj border and Singhu border. While paramilitary personnel have also been deployed on Delhi-Gurgaon border, five sand-laden trucks and three water cannons have also been stationed at the Singhu Border to stop tractors being driven by the protesters.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DTC Board gives nod to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

In a move that will boost public transport in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Corporation DTC Board in its meeting on Friday decided for procurement of 1,250 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, ...

COVID-19 epidemic in Britain shrinking with R estimated below 1

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of Englands second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.The ...

SC stresses on independence of tribunals, directs Govt to constitute National Tribunals Commission

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to constitute a National Tribunals Commission NTC which would act as an independent body to supervise appointments and functioning as well as take care of the administrative and infrastructura...

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack -Fars news agency

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.Shortly before, several Iranian news outle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020