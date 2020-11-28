Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol price crosses Rs 82-mark, diesel above Rs 72 a litre

Petrol price on Saturday crossed Rs 82-mark in Delhi and diesel surpassed Rs 72 a litre after eighth increase in rates in past nine days. Diesel rates went up from Rs 71.86 to Rs 72.13 per litre. This is the eighth increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-week hiatus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:15 IST
Petrol price crosses Rs 82-mark, diesel above Rs 72 a litre
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

Petrol price on Saturday crossed Rs 82-mark in Delhi and diesel surpassed Rs 72 a litre after eighth increase in rates in past nine days. Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise as hopes of a vaccine development led to a rally in international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 82.13 per litre from Rs 81.89, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. Diesel rates went up from Rs 71.86 to Rs 72.13 per litre.

This is the eighth increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-week hiatus. In nine days, petrol price has gone up by Rs 1.07 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 1.67.

Prior to the November 20 hike, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2. Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

They have, however, resorted to calibrating the rates since the pandemic broke out with a view to avoiding volatility in retail prices. The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates were preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and a 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

In Mumbai, the petrol price on Sunday was raised to Rs 88.81 per litre from Rs 88.58, while diesel rates went up from Rs 78.38 to Rs 78.66. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi concludes Zydus Biotech Park visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad after reviewing the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. This visit was the first of his three-city tour to personally review the ...

India, Maldives, Sri Lanka trilateral meet on maritime security begins

A trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives began on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was the chief guest at the event.India is rep...

Maha CM, Guv not to accompany PM during his SII visit in Pune

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyariand Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII on Saturday. The Chief Ministers Office CMO said this in a ...

Centre fails to address farmers' issues, says Bharatiya Kisan Union

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union headed to Delhi from Uttar Pradeshs Meerut to protest against the new farm laws, demanding a rollback. Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU said that the Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020