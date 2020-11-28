Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's to acquire select brands from Glenmark in Russia, Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:48 IST
Dr Reddy's to acquire select brands from Glenmark in Russia, Ukraine

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has inked a pact with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire its select anti-allergy brands in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The Hyderabad-based company has entered into a definitive agreement with Glenmark to acquire brands Momat Rino (for Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Momat Rino Advance (for Russia), Momat A (for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Glenspray and Glenspray Active (for Ukraine), along-with rights to the trademarks, dossiers and patents for the territories mentioned, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

The acquired brands represent two types of products -- mometasone mono product and combination of mometasone with azelastine, which are indicated for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis, it added. The company however did not disclose financial details.

"The new brands are a great addition to our product portfolio in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan which are important core markets for us. Momat Rino, the largest brand acquired, has recently received OTC registration in Russia and this will enable accelerated access of this product to patients," Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) CEO M V Ramana said. The acquired products will further add to the company's strong presence in the anti-allergy segment in these countries, and will also enable it to offer a more comprehensive solution to patients in this area, he added.

In a separate statement, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said: “In line with our strategy to launch Ryaltris, our global anti-allergy brand, in the markets of Russia and other CIS countries, we decided to divest the Momat Rino brand and its extension." As the company awaits approval to launch Ryaltris in the Russian market, it looks forward to strengthen respiratory franchise in the Russia/CIS region, he added. "We remain committed to the respiratory space globally," Crockart noted.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing

Irans supreme leader promised on Saturday to retaliate for the killing of the Islamic Republics top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trumps presidency.Aya...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission&#160;Company&#160;from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed share&#160;purchase agreement on November...

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, government says

Ethiopian troops have taken full control of the Tigray regions capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa. The federal governme...

Gutkha smuggled in luxury bus from MP seized in Navi Mumbai

Three persons, including the driver of a Madhya Pradesh-based luxury bus, were arrested for allegedly smuggling Rs 6.68 lakh worth of gutkha, a substance banned in Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai police said on SaturdayActing on a tip-off, a Crime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020