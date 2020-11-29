Road accident in Bharatpur leaves 4 dead

Four people were killed and seven others injured when a pick-up vehicle collided with a dumper in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred in Deeg police station area when the victims were on their way to Haryana from Uttar Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Ghanendra (33), Uma (30), Jamuna Prasad (56) and pick-up driver Kasim (26), police said. The injured are being treated at the district hospital in Bharatpur.