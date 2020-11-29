Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Grosjean smashes through safety barrier, halting Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean's Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix on the opening lap, before the Frenchman limped away to an ambulance. An FIA spokesman said the impact of Grosjean's crash was measured at 53G.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 29-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 20:19 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean smashes through safety barrier, halting Bahrain Grand Prix
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Romain Grosjean's Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix on the opening lap, before the Frenchman limped away to an ambulance.

An FIA spokesman said the impact of Grosjean's crash was measured at 53G. Replays showed the driver leaping over the barriers and away from the flaming wreckage of his car. He was escorted to an ambulance and appeared to be limping.

The accident was triggered when Grosjean swerved across the front of Daniil Kvyat making contact with his AlphaTauri.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

Uninspired Irish beat Georgia 23-10 in Autumn Nations Cup

A lacklustre Ireland beat Georgia 23-10 on Sunday to wrap up the pool stages of the Autumn Nations Cup in a Pool A finale that was academic for the standings but offered fringe players such as flyhalf Billy Burns the chance to make an impre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020