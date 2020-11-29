Left Menu
Many Haryana ‘Khaps’ decide to join agitating farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

“It was decided that various Khaps will have a meeting of their individual panchayats on Monday after which they will gather and march to Delhi in support of the agitating farmers,” Sangwan said. The Khap leaders also called upon the central government to immediately hold talks with farmers them and resolve the issue.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 22:18 IST
Many Haryana 'Khaps' decide to join agitating farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's many 'khaps' on Sunday decided to join agitating farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call and march to the national capital to support their protest against the three central farm laws. The decision was taken in a meeting of the chiefs of 30 'khaps' (caste councils) in Rohtak, independent MLA from Haryana's Dadri constituency Sombir Sangwan, who also heads the 'Sangwan Khap', told PTI over the phone. Delhi's Palam Khap also took part in the meeting which was presided by its head Ram Karan Solanki, said Sangwan.

"All 'khaps' which took part in the meeting unanimously decided to extend support to the thousands of farmers sitting in protest on Delhi borders," he added. "It was decided that various Khaps will have a meeting of their individual panchayats on Monday after which they will gather and march to Delhi in support of the agitating farmers," Sangwan said.

The Khap leaders also called upon the central government to immediately hold talks with farmers them and resolve the issue. "During winter thousands of farmers are on roads. The government must immediately talk to them and resolve the issue," he said, further detailing the minutes of the meeting.

Notably, the Centre on Sunday once again appealed to the agitating farmers to move to the ground in Delhi's Burari, while seeking to assure them that a high-level team of Union ministers is ready to talk to them in the capital's Vigyan Bhavan once they move to the designated venue. The farmers' organisations had called for a march to Delhi on November 26 and 27 following which a large number of farmers from Punjab and other parts of the country have reached Delhi borders and laying a siege there for the last three days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had appealed to the farmers on Sunday to move to the Burari ground, while seeking to assure them of immediate talks with them after they heed to the government's request. The agitating farmers on Sunday said they are ready for talks but will not accept any conditions, including moving to Burari from the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, where they have stayed put for the last three days.

