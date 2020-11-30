Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eightfold AI raises $125 m in latest funding round

The series D round was led by General Catalyst, and existing investors such as Capital One Ventures, Foundation Capital, IVP and Lightspeed Venture Partners, the company said. So far, the AI-powered talent intelligence platform that uses a single solution to manage the entire talent lifecycle, has raised more than USD 180 million.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:34 IST
Eightfold AI raises $125 m in latest funding round

Talent intelligence platform Eightfold AI on Monday said it has raised USD 125 million in its latest funding round, valuing the Noida-based company at USD 1 billion. The series D round was led by General Catalyst, and existing investors such as Capital One Ventures, Foundation Capital, IVP and Lightspeed Venture Partners, the company said.

So far, the AI-powered talent intelligence platform that uses a single solution to manage the entire talent lifecycle, has raised more than USD 180 million. Eightfold has more than quadrupled its sales since the last round of equity funding in April 2019 and boasts of a customers base that include Tata Communications, AirAsia, Bayer, Capital One and Micron. "A significant potion of this investment will be used for hiring talent. Additionally, the funds will also be used to expand and scale our leading platform. Due to our innovative vision and dedication we are now valued at USD 1 billion and work with customers across 110 countries, 17 industries and 13 languages,” the company said in a statement.

"Our mission is to leverage our expertise in AI to provide the right career for everyone in the world," said Ashutosh Garg, the founder-chief executive, who set up the company four years ago. Eightfold's single platform for the entire talent lifecycle brings together billions of anonymized data points, algorithms and domain expertise required to make a reliable, scalable impact for enterprise-scale organizations.

“Eightfold has built an intelligence-driven platform for talent acquisition and optimization for enterprises. What's been most impressive is their approach to partnering with companies to fundamentally understand their needs and then applying tech against those needs to create a scalable, efficient approach to talent management," said Quentin Clark, managing director at General Catalyst. Eightfold delivers a talent intelligence platform that is an effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...

Violence, floods in South Sudan's Warrap state displace thousands

James Athian and his nine children have been living in a makeshift camp in South Sudans Warrap state for two months since floods destroyed their house.Athian and his family are among the 377,300 people displaced by floods and violence in Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020