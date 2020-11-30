Left Menu
This year the online sales have shown a significant rise enabling Wonderchef to achieve remarkable growth. The company had last month projected sales of INR 120 crores for which the inventory planning and supply chain management were already streamlined for a seamless customer experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:26 IST
Wonderchef clocks in Rs. 121 Crore sales during the festive season

New Delhi, 30th November: Leading kitchenware brand Wonderchef has clocked in festive sales of Rs. 121 crores and is all set to end FY20 with brand sales of Rs. 400 crores. The company has witnessed 10% YoY growth in Diwali sales. Wonderchef has sold over 14 lakh units till date and Nutri-blend has once again become the company’s top selling product. This year the online sales have shown a significant rise enabling Wonderchef to achieve remarkable growth.

The company had last month projected sales of INR 120 crores for which the inventory planning and supply chain management were already streamlined for a seamless customer experience. Talking about the same, Ravi Saxena, Managing Director, Wonderchef said "The festive sales figures have been as per our projections and we are hopeful of touching the 400 crore mark in brand sales this financial year. We were evaluating consumer behaviour and reading the demand trends religiously. Hence we were able to plan our product portfolio and supply chain effectively. We anticipate the upcoming wedding season to further stimulate demand. The online sales component has been instrumental in helping us penetrate all parts of the country. We are going to further invest in strengthening our digital infrastructure. " Wonderchef follows an omni-channel sales strategy not only encompassing digital and retail space but also alternate channels like direct marketing and TV shopping. Over 75,000 women entrepreneurs have been using and marketing Wonderchef products via closely held cooking shows across India familiarizing millions of consumers with the brand. During the pandemic, the company leveraged its digital assets to reach out to both new and existing customers digitally and this has resulted in exponential sales growth through digital channels. PWR PWR

