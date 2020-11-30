Left Menu
Mankind Pharma announces Mohanlal as corporate brand ambassador

A leading pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma on Monday announced its association with top Malayalam actor Mohanlal as their corporate brand ambassador. "Mohanlal is a real fit as the corporate brand ambassador for Mankind Pharma.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A leading pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma on Monday announced its association with top Malayalam actor Mohanlal as their corporate brand ambassador. Speaking of the partnership, Mohanlal said, "I am glad to partner with Mankind Pharma as their corporate brand ambassador.

The Pharma company truly represents the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and has touched upon the lives of people living in the remotest part of the country." Rajeev Juneja, CEO of Mankind Pharma, said the pharma company has been recognising the real heroes of society and it really wanted to associate with a familiar face who is a changemaker. "Mohanlal is a real fit as the corporate brand ambassador for Mankind Pharma. We believe in giving back to the society through our CSR activities and thereby lending a helping hand to the ones in need.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has never shied away from social causes and has been part of several public safety campaigns.Together we will continue to help our society and take steps towards making our nation, Atmanirbhar," he said.

