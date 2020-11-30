December summit will be crucial to EU budget standoff - Merkel

Next month's European Union leaders' summit will be crucial in determining if a solution is found, allowing the bloc's budget and coronavirus recovery fund to be passed despite Poland's and Hungary's objections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"I hope, and we are at least trying, that we can find a solution as this will be a very important signal," she said. "Unfortunately I cannot report that the mission has been accomplished even though I would like to do so.

"On the 10th and 11th of December we have a very very important summit and we will hopefully reach a good decision," she added.