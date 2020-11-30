Nagarjuna Fertilisers posts Rs 225 cr loss in Sept quarter

Nagarjuna Fertilisers posts Rs 225 cr loss in Sept quarterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:37 IST
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 224.94 crore for the quarter ended September
It had posted a net loss of Rs 99.57 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing
Total income stood at Rs 287.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 490.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagarjuna Fertilizers