Nagarjuna Fertilisers posts Rs 225 cr loss in Sept quarter

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 224.94 crore for the quarter ended September

It had posted a net loss of Rs 99.57 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

Total income stood at Rs 287.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 490.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.