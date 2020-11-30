Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares slip at end of best ever month

London's blue-chip stocks gave up early gains to close down 1.6%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1% at the end of a month that saw it surge nearly 14%. The gains were driven by hopes of a more stable U.S. trade policy under Joe Biden's presidency, and promising results for major coronavirus vaccine candidates, with Moderna's application for U.S. and European emergency authorisation on Monday being the latest.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:54 IST
European shares slip at end of best ever month
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Europe's benchmark stock index posted its biggest monthly gain on record on the prospect of easing coronavirus restrictions and hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine but ended Monday lower with eyes on the Brexit trade deal negotiations. Five weeks ahead of the deadline, talks in London between Britain and the European Union over the weekend were "quite difficult" and "massive divergences" remained on the most thorny elements of fisheries, economic fair play, and settling disputes, an EU source said.

"While my belief in a deal being reached is still intact, time is fast running out and you have to wonder how long it can go on before we see a wobble in the markets," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe. London's blue-chip stocks gave up early gains to close down 1.6%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1% at the end of a month that saw it surge nearly 14%.

The gains were driven by hopes of a more stable U.S. trade policy under Joe Biden's presidency, and promising results for major coronavirus vaccine candidates, with Moderna's application for U.S. and European emergency authorization on Monday being the latest. France's CAC 40 jumped 20% this month, while Spain's IBEX and Italy's MIB rose more than 22% each. German shares and UK blue-chips gained more than 12%.

Oil and gas stocks were the biggest decliners in Europe, down 3.4%, with Total SE, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell sliding around 5% as crude prices slipped on uncertainty about whether OPEC+ would agree to extend its deep output cuts at talks this week. At the bottom of the STOXX 600 was Dutch bank ABN Amro, down 8.9% after saying it would cut almost 3,000 jobs by 2024.

Siltronic shares, meanwhile, jumped 7.6% after the German silicon wafer maker said it was in advanced talks to be bought by Taiwan's GlobalWafers in a 3.75-billion-euro ($4.5 billion) deal. Germany's main DAX index gave up its gains at the close, ending down 0.3% with consumer and healthcare stocks leading declines. Data on Monday showed that a newly introduced VAT cut pushed annual consumer prices lower further in November.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CLP divided over demand for minister's resignation in Pari kidnap-murder case

Fissure has surfaced in the nine-member Congress Legislature Party CLP in Odisha as two of them disagreed on the leaderships decision to withdraw the demand for resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo in the kidnap and murder c...

Sao Paulo imposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge again

The state of Sao Paulo, home to Brazils biggest city, imposed stricter social distancing measures on Monday as it wrestles to contain a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases.Opening hours and capacities for bars, restaurants, and shopping malls will...

State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi ...

Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist's killing, Shamkani says

A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected alongside Israel in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an attack that has raised the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its longtime en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020