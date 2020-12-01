100x Group Appoints Alexander Höptner As Chief Executive Officer

\ 100x Group, the holding group for HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the BitMEX platform, has appointed Alexander Höptner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Höptner will lead 100x Group as they pursue their vision of shaping the evolution of digital financial services through strategic investments, innovation, and enhancement of the BitMEX platform.

Höptner joins from Börse Stuttgart GmbH and Euwax AG, where he was Chief Executive Officer. The Börse Stuttgart exchange became a pioneer of digital asset trading under Alex's leadership as Germany's first regulated trading venue for cryptocurrency and the European Union's first traditional exchange operator to become a regulated crypto multilateral trading facility. Alex said: "The BitMEX platform forever changed the way we trade cryptocurrency and 100x Group will forever change the way we use modern financial services. I am proud to join 100x Group because I share the global ambition and audacity of its founders and employees to create an ecosystem of cryptocurrency technology that will improve lives. The future of this industry will increasingly belong to those who provide a regulated trading environment that is innovative, liquid, and fair for institutional and retail investors alike. I will ensure 100x Group and the BitMEX platform will continue to play a leading, constructive role in the global development of digital asset markets." 100x Group Chairman, Dr. David Wong, said: "Alex joins us at a timely moment when the company is undergoing a transformational journey into our next stage of growth and development, and I am confident that with his experience he will make a major contribution. He joins a well-established business with a proud history of innovation, an exceptionally talented team, and the financial resources to invest for the long term. He has been appointed with the full support of the Board and we look forward to seeing Alex take our company to the next level." About 100x Group 100x Group explores, incubates, and pursues opportunities and investments as part of its mission to reshape the modern digital financial system into one which is inclusive and empowering. It was created by the founders of HDR Global Trading, the company behind the cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, BitMEX.