Left Menu
Development News Edition

100x Group Appoints Alexander Höptner As Chief Executive Officer

Höptner will lead 100x Group as they pursue their vision of shaping the evolution of digital financial services through strategic investments, innovation, and enhancement of the BitMEX platform. Höptner joins from Börse Stuttgart GmbH and Euwax AG, where he was Chief Executive Officer.

PTI | Mahe | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:38 IST
100x Group Appoints Alexander Höptner As Chief Executive Officer
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

\ 100x Group, the holding group for HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the BitMEX platform, has appointed Alexander Höptner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Höptner will lead 100x Group as they pursue their vision of shaping the evolution of digital financial services through strategic investments, innovation, and enhancement of the BitMEX platform.

Höptner joins from Börse Stuttgart GmbH and Euwax AG, where he was Chief Executive Officer. The Börse Stuttgart exchange became a pioneer of digital asset trading under Alex's leadership as Germany's first regulated trading venue for cryptocurrency and the European Union's first traditional exchange operator to become a regulated crypto multilateral trading facility. Alex said: "The BitMEX platform forever changed the way we trade cryptocurrency and 100x Group will forever change the way we use modern financial services. I am proud to join 100x Group because I share the global ambition and audacity of its founders and employees to create an ecosystem of cryptocurrency technology that will improve lives. The future of this industry will increasingly belong to those who provide a regulated trading environment that is innovative, liquid, and fair for institutional and retail investors alike. I will ensure 100x Group and the BitMEX platform will continue to play a leading, constructive role in the global development of digital asset markets." 100x Group Chairman, Dr. David Wong, said: "Alex joins us at a timely moment when the company is undergoing a transformational journey into our next stage of growth and development, and I am confident that with his experience he will make a major contribution. He joins a well-established business with a proud history of innovation, an exceptionally talented team, and the financial resources to invest for the long term. He has been appointed with the full support of the Board and we look forward to seeing Alex take our company to the next level." About 100x Group 100x Group explores, incubates, and pursues opportunities and investments as part of its mission to reshape the modern digital financial system into one which is inclusive and empowering. It was created by the founders of HDR Global Trading, the company behind the cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, BitMEX.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a substantial and somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics, to serve as his transportation secretary. Bidens selection of his nominee to lead the Trans...

Turkey orders detention of 82 military personnel over suspected Gulen links -Anadolu

Turkey ordered the detention of 82 military personnel in an operation targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher who Ankara says was behind a failed coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday. Operations targeting the ne...

Shiv Sena MLA, son summoned by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and son Vihang in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. The ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions...

Motadata recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration 2020

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- Mindarray Systems global product company offering IT Operations management product suite for Hybrid infrastructure under the brand name Motadata, announced it has been recognised as representativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020