Ashok Leyland sales up 5 pc in November to 10,659 units

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported 5 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 10,659 units in November. The company had sold 10,175 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales increased 4 per cent to 9,727 units as against 9,377 units in November 2019, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:14 IST
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported 5 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 10,659 units in November. The company had sold 10,175 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales increased 4 per cent to 9,727 units as against 9,377 units in November 2019, it added. Total heavy and medium commercial vehicle sales were down 14 per cent at 5,114 units as compared to 5,966 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 32 per cent at 5,545 units as compared to 4,209 units in November last year, the filing added..

