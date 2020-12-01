Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistaar Finance gets Rs 225 cr in ECB from FMO

This is the second line of funding from FMO to Vistaar, and the latest infusion will be deployed to lend to small businesses across the country, a statement said. Vistaar has now raised over Rs 550 crore of debt financing in seven months this financial year, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:32 IST
Vistaar Finance gets Rs 225 cr in ECB from FMO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru-based Vistaar Finance on Tuesday said it has raised about Rs 225 crore (USD 30 million) in External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) from FMO - Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. This is the second line of funding from FMO to Vistaar, and the latest infusion will be deployed to lend to small businesses across the country, a statement said.

Vistaar has now raised over Rs 550 crore of debt financing in seven months this financial year, it added. "This funding helps underline the core objectives of Vistaar and FMO of lending to small businesses to support their sustainable growth. Onward lending of these funds to small businesses contributes directly to Government of India initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Vistaar Finance Executive Vice Chairman Brahmanad Hegde said.

This fundraising is a strong endorsement of Vistaar's sustainable business model, risk management capabilities even during a pandemic, its ability to grow in the current challenging and critical times as well as strong shareholding, he added. Vistaar is a non-deposit taking NBFC focussed on lending to small businesses through a network of 200-plus branches. It has assets under management of close to Rs 2,000 crore. Its lender base includes public sector banks, private sector banks, mutual funds, international developmental agencies and large financial institutions.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore, Hong Kong delay travel bubble to next year

A hotly-anticipated air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed until next year, the cities authorities said on Tuesday, due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The first flights between the two Asian financ...

23.67 pc voting recorded till 11 am in 2nd phase of DDC elections in J-K

The second phase of District Development Council DDC elections has recorded a voter percentage of 23.67 per cent till 11 am, as per the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Voting in the second phase of the DDC polls and byelections for panch ...

Amazon brings macOS to cloud in a boost to Apple app developers

Amazon.com Inc will run Apple Incs macOS on its cloud service for the first time, allowing app developers for Apples devices to access the operating system on demand, the companys cloud unit Amazon Web Services said on Monday. The service, ...

Conspiracy to grab land of farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the issue of farm laws, charging that under its guise there is a conspiracy to grab lands of farmers. The former UP chief minister also accused the government of givi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020