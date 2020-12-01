Left Menu
Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic MD Tarun Seth to retire, Anuj Gupta to succeed

Currently, Gupta is the CEO of HSMC and his key responsibility is to evolve the strategic direction for the company and its portfolio of offerings, while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution. "With support and engagement of HSMC employees, I look forward to build on Tarun Seth's legacy and to lead this company to even higher levels of achievement with collaboration and innovation," Gupta said..

Systems integrator Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic (HSMC) on Tuesday said its Managing Director Tarun Seth will retire by the end of this month, and he will be succeeded by the current CEO, Anuj Gupta. Seth will retire from the role of Managing Director effective December 31, 2020, and Gupta will take over the position with effect from January 1, 2021, a company statement said.

Seth had founded Micro Clinic in 1991, and the company was acquired by Hitachi Systems in 2014. He played an instrumental role in steering the growth of the company to 50 per cent year-on-year, it added. The company, however, did not offer details on Gupta's successor for the CEO position.

HSMC is a cable-to-cloud service provider and an end-to-end IT services and solutions provider that helps businesses meet challenging and complex IT requirements. It has 21 offices in India, Middle East and South East Asia with over 2,000 employees. "It has been an honour and privilege to lead HSMC through a transformative journey, our phenomenal growth from Rs 14.6 lakh in 1991 to colossal Rs 1,500 crore this year 2020 is a great achievement. The company's prospects are extremely encouraging, and I look forward to a smooth transition," Seth said.

He added that Gupta's decisive leadership and deep industry experience across the entire value chain of HSMC's business uniquely qualifies him to step into the new role seamlessly. Currently, Gupta is the CEO of HSMC and his key responsibility is to evolve the strategic direction for the company and its portfolio of offerings, while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution.

"With support and engagement of HSMC employees, I look forward to build on Tarun Seth's legacy and to lead this company to even higher levels of achievement with collaboration and innovation," Gupta said.

